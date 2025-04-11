Geoffrey Keyser Purchases 2,000 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,320.00.
Geoffrey Keyser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$27,300.00.
Advantage Energy Stock Down 5.0 %
AAV stock opened at C$8.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.81 and a twelve month high of C$11.73.
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.
