Geoffrey Keyser Purchases 2,000 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,320.00.

Geoffrey Keyser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$27,300.00.

AAV stock opened at C$8.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.81 and a twelve month high of C$11.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAV shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advantage Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.50.

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

