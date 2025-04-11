Geoffrey Sam Buys 54,050 Shares of Biome Australia Limited (ASX:BIO) Stock

Biome Australia Limited (ASX:BIO – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Sam acquired 54,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,971.10 ($15,510.00).

Geoffrey Sam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Geoffrey Sam bought 43,240 shares of Biome Australia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$24,992.72 ($15,523.43).

Biome Australia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.76 million, a PE ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 1.40.

About Biome Australia

Biome Australia Limited develops, commercializes, and markets various live biotherapeutics and complimentary medicines in Australia and internationally. It provides live biotherapeutic products under the Activated Probiotics brand; organic nutraceutical products under the Activated Nutrients brand; and sports performance and recovery products under the Activated X Performance brand.

