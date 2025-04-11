Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.
Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.4% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 545.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
GOOD stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $608.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOD
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Marvell Gets Tariff Lifeline But Expect More Volatility
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Greenbrier: Don’t Buy It For Revenue Growth—Buy It For Margin
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- XPeng Deliveries Surge 3X in China, Should Tesla Be Worried?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.