Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.4% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 545.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

GOOD stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $608.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

