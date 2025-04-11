Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
NASDAQ:LANDP opened at $18.49 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
