Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $172.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

