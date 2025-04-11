Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Cuts Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc cut its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

