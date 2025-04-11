Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $1.36 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 188.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,491 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

