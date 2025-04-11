Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $1.86 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after buying an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,961,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,668,000 after acquiring an additional 907,038 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $53.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

