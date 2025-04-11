Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $77.86 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

