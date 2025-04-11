Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $2.58 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Seneschal Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,511,000. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Office Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $257.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9854 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

