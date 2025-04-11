Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 6,144 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

