Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 6,793 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $239.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.17 and a 200 day moving average of $268.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1671 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

