Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 784 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 407,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DIHP opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.