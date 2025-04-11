Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Glaukos

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $162,396.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Glaukos by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Glaukos by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,109 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Glaukos by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of GKOS opened at $88.98 on Friday. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $77.91 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.