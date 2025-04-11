Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GPN. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens downgraded Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Global Payments from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.52.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $77.83 and a fifty-two week high of $127.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 5,252.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

