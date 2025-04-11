Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.46 ($0.03). Globalworth Real Estate Investments shares last traded at GBX 2.46 ($0.03), with a volume of 395 shares traded.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.60. The firm has a market cap of £696.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a €0.09 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Globalworth Real Estate Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,782.29%.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Company Profile

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

