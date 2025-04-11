Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as low as C$1.36. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 17,717 shares trading hands.
Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Up 5.1 %
The company has a market cap of C$80.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.25.
Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc is a Canada based exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company’s mineral portfolio consists of early to mid-stage exploration, development and royalty properties which contain Base Metals, Specialty Metals and Minerals and Industrial Minerals.
