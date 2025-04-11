Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.04, but opened at $21.47. Gold Fields shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 1,349,570 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on GFI. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.3752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 2,572.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 79,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

