Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.06 and last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 1871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Saiph Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

