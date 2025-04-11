Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 154.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $130.39.

In other news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 40,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $4,761,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,727.04. This trade represents a 50.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $60,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,761.88. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,258 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after buying an additional 185,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,597,000 after buying an additional 220,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebark Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,326,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

