Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.62.

Shares of Grab stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,549,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,954,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grab will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Grab by 7,238.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

