Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

GCBC stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Greene County Bancorp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $361.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Greene County Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other news, Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.45 per share, for a total transaction of $51,418.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,619.80. The trade was a 7.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $163,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,363.34. This trade represents a 80.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,784 shares of company stock worth $237,409. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 6,071.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

