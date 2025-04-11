GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital downgraded GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.93.

Shares of GXO opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 870.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

