Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,773 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 230,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 67,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Haleon by 27.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 1,689.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 475,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HLN shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.1166 dividend. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

