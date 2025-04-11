Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Should You Buy?

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.10 and last traded at $69.10. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.10.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 6.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53.
About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.
