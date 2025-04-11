Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,000 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Allstate by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $26,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $190.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $156.66 and a 12-month high of $212.91.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $240.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

