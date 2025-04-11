Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 350.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $47.59 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.09.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. On average, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

