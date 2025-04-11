HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 95,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,593,000 after buying an additional 75,328 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HONE opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.61. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

