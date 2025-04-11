Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 13 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.40 ($0.43).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £124.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.17.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s payout ratio is presently -166.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

In related news, insider Oliver Bedford acquired 69,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £25,006.32 ($32,458.88). 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

