Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.22. 255,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 717,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.
Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.
