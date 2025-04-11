HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) Stock Price Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.72 and last traded at $56.46. 37,663 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 26,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.03.

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $478.46 million, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.02.

About HCM Defender 100 Index ETF

The HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HCM Defender 100 index. The fund tracks a proprietary index that toggles between technology stocks and Treasurys, or a combination of both, depending on risk in the U.S. equity market. QQH was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by HCM.

