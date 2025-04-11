Head-To-Head Analysis: JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG) vs. Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Laureate Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JIADE and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JIADE N/A N/A N/A Laureate Education 18.92% 32.35% 14.39%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JIADE $16.97 million 0.73 N/A N/A N/A Laureate Education $1.57 billion 1.83 $107.59 million $1.94 9.80

This table compares JIADE and Laureate Education”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than JIADE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for JIADE and Laureate Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JIADE 0 0 0 0 0.00 Laureate Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Laureate Education has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.21%. Given Laureate Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than JIADE.

Summary

Laureate Education beats JIADE on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JIADE

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform. JIADE LIMITED is based in Chengdu, China.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It also offers specialized courses for technical and vocational training; and senior high school. Its services are provides in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

