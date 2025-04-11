HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Trading Up 2.3% – What’s Next?

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.50. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

