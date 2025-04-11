Heritage Trust Co Acquires Shares of 128,950 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 128,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 386,083 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 57,920 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 150,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 45,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

