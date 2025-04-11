Heritage Trust Co Acquires Shares of 45,398 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Genuine Parts by 74.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $113.19 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average is $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

