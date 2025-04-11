Heritage Trust Co Invests $2.56 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,398,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,334,000 after buying an additional 178,813 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $370,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $88.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $2,796,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,196.42. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.46.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

