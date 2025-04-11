Heritage Trust Co Invests $3.57 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $438.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $430.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.20.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. The trade was a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $288.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.76. The stock has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

