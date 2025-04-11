Heritage Trust Co Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.1 %

TSCO opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $494,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,876.37. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

