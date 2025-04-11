Heritage Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,009,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after buying an additional 2,257,493 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after buying an additional 999,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.