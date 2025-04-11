Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Raised by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 172.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,011,000 after purchasing an additional 681,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $292,959,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,744,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,055,000 after acquiring an additional 135,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 5.2 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

