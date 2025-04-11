HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 433904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 target price on HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 243.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 231,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co grew its position in HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

