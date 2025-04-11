Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $8.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hillman Solutions traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 2748049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HLMN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,186.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,876,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,452,000 after acquiring an additional 160,505 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

