Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Family Office Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 24,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $108.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.