Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Makes New $757,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up 0.9% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $140,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $42.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.