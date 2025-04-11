Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of KO opened at $70.93 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $305.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $3,882,079.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,520,662.64. This represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock worth $22,263,071. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.24.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Energy Stock Winners Even as Oil Prices Plunge
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Micron Tumbles on Tariff Threat: Risk/Reward Outlook Improves
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Apple: Losing Its Darling Status or a Dip Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.