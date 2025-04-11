Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 362.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 508.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4,298.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.87. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

