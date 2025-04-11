HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,213 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its stake in HP by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $217,319,000 after purchasing an additional 899,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $825,398,000 after buying an additional 579,525 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HP by 16.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 160,268 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in HP by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in HP by 47.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 146,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

HP Stock Down 6.0 %

HPQ stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

