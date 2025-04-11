HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.58.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $514.48. 71,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,427. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5,706.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $657.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $659.76.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,382 shares of company stock valued at $13,415,657. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $420,345,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $157,019,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 80,552.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,280,000 after acquiring an additional 178,021 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3,090.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 133,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,049,000 after acquiring an additional 129,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $79,135,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

