Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Stake Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 154.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 676,995 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 410,945 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 354,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 36,534 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $1,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 6.5 %

HBM stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.62. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

