Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Holdings Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 120.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 82,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 901.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $243.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

